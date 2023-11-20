Videos Vietnam holds large potential to develop semiconductor Vietnam’s potential to develop the semiconductor industry is substantial, and the country is increasingly active in both regional and global semiconductor ecosystems. Insiders believe that Vietnam possesses the necessary conditions and factors to foster the growth of this industry.

Sci-Tech Government issues action programme for bio-tech development, application The Government on November 16 issued a resolution on its action programme to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 36, dated January 30, 2023, on bio-tech development and application serving the national sustainable growth in the new context.

Sci-Tech Symposium explores potential of Vietnam - Germany innovation cooperation The Consulate General of Vietnam in Frankfurt city of Germany and the Vietnam - Germany Innovation Network (VGInetwork) have held a symposium looking into the prospects of the two countries’ cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and smart city development.

Sci-Tech State leader looks to training reform, research in social sciences President Vo Van Thuong on November 13 visited and offered congratulations to lecturers of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (HCMUSSH) under the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) on the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).