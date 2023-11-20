Bac Giang works to strengthen cybersecurity
The northern province of Bac Giang is intensifying efforts to ensure cybersecurity serving digital transformation. (Illustrative photo-Source: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Giang is intensifying efforts to ensure cybersecurity serving digital transformation, said Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the department will continue to invest in equipment, software, and monitoring systems to ensure information safety and security, including the information systems and databases of government agencies. Additionally, the department will collaborate with the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications to assess information safety and assign trusted network labels to the electronic portals of the province and of its various departments and localities.
Between now and 2025, the department will focus on establishing operational procedures for the province's systems to ensure continuous updates in line with recommendations on information safety and security. This includes risk assessment, regular monitoring of potential threats, and early detection and warning of changes or attacks. Simultaneously, efforts will be made to form a cybersecurity expert team for timely monitoring, prevention, intervention, and settlement of security breaches and technology-related crimes.
Chieu went on stating that the province will continue to implement the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 14/CT-TTG dated June 7, 2019 on enhancing cyberspace safety and security. Bac Giang will roll out monitoring, evaluation, protection, and response activities for its information systems following a four-layer model, ensuring proactive adaptation, flexibility, and minimising risks and threats to information safety on the cyber space. Additionally, the province will develop and expand its SOC system, connecting it with the national e-government support, monitoring, and managing system to assess risks, monitor and detect attacks, provide early warnings, and respond promptly to incidents related to information safety in the province.
The province is also committed to building and implementing a system to quickly identify and detect legal violations in cyberspace, while directing organisations and businesses providing digital infrastructure and platforms to strengthen information safety.
In the third quarter of 2023, the department guided agencies and units in the province to register for the use of information system security management platforms at different levels, while continuing to accelerate the classification of security levels of information systems throughout the province.
To date, the Chairman of the provincial People's Committee and the Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications have approved safety levels for 45 information systems under the management of the committee.
At the recommendation of the provincial police, the Chairman of the provincial People's Committee has approved the organisation of a three-level online conference on ensuring network safety, security, and protecting state secrets.
The province's law enforcement force has received and investigated 13 high-tech crimes causing damage of over 22 billion VND (910,408 USD). Notably, they successfully solved an online fraud case in which fraudsters used the guise of bank employees to offer online credit services, resulting in the misappropriation of around 30 billion VND from thousands of victims nationwide. They also discovered serious security vulnerabilities in 12 surveillance camera devices of the Ha Lang Railway JSC and 130 security errors in the electronic portal of the Bac Giang Power Company./.