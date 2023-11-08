A high-tech vegetable production model of Yen Dung commune, Yen Dung district, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang expects to have 154 communes recognised as new-style rural areas by the end of this year, making up 84.6% of the total number, and up 30 communes from 2020.



The goal is to reach 56 advanced new-style rural communes, and 10 model new-style rural communes. Up to 332 villages would win the status of model new-style rural areas.



Luc Nam district is striving to be recognised as a new-style rural area this year, raising the number of districts with the title to six (out of nine).



Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Duong Thanh Tung said Bac Giang will speed up the building of new-style rural areas.



The People’s Committees of districts and Bac Giang city have guided communes to work harder to complete construction projects and dossiers, and conduct regular supervisions and inspections over communes’ performance.



Resources have been allocated to communes and districts that have yet to win recognition, as well as the recognised ones to help them maintain and improve criteria and ensure sustainability.



The total capital for the implementation of the National Target Programme on New-Style Rural Area Building in Bac Giang is estimated at over 337 billion VND (13.83 million USD) this year, with nearly 176 billion VND disbursed by October 15.

Bac Giang expects to have 154 communes recognised as new-style rural areas by the end of this year. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang has determined that the new-style rural area building will go in tandem with digital transformation to form smart villages and communes, and tourism development, helping raise income of local residents.



At the same time, the province will continue with agricultural restructuring, towards sustainable agriculture with high efficiency, effectively roll out the “One Commune One Product” (OCOP) programme, and improve the performance of agricultural cooperatives.



It will also boost industries, services and trade to promote labour restructuring and raise income of rural residents, and create breakthroughs in rural security and order, waste collection and treatment, and narrowing gaps in new-style rural area building between localities.



More attention will be paid to transport infrastructure, digital transformation, culture, education, health care, and water supply. Drastic actions will be taken to deal with environmental pollution in rural areas, especially waste and wastewater.



Notably, the OCOP programme has created new momentum for new-style rural area building and rural economic development. The province is home to 205 OCOP rated three stars or more. A very special fruit, the lychee of the Hong Xuan Cooperative in Luc Ngan district, is expected to gain the five-star status as its dossier has been submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for the recognition.



Bac Giang is also focusing on promoting rural tourism development as part of its new-style rural area building scheme in the 2023-2025 period.



In 2025, the locality aims to standardise all tourist destinations and tourism products, developing at least three outstanding models and rural attractions that promote the locality’s specialties in agriculture, culture, craft villages, and local ecological environment./.

VNA