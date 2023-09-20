Society Long An’s Tan An city reforms administrative procedures Long An (VNA) – With a commitment to placing people and businesses at the centre to improve service quality, Tan An city in the Mekong Delta province of Long An is continuing its efforts to build a professional, modern, dynamic and responsible administrative system.

Society Gender equality – a focus in peacekeeping evaluation programme: officer Vietnam and Japan gave a focus to gender equality while mapping out plan for the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP), according to Matsuzawa Tomoko, Director for Defence Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region at the Defence Ministry of Japan.

Society Exhibitions featuring Phan Boi Chau, Vietnam-Japan friendship underway The Department of Culture and Sports of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 19 launched an exhibition on the life and career of nationalist figure Phan Boi Chau and Japanese doctor Asaba Sakitaro, featuring the friendship between the two as well as the Vietnam-Japan relations.

Society Decree amending regulations on foreign workers’ employment issued The Government has issued a decree amending and supplementing a number of articles of its Decree No. 152 dated 2020 stipulating regulations for foreigners working in Vietnam and foreign individuals’ and organisations’ recruitment and management of Vietnamese nationals in the country.