Videos Vietnamese electric ride-hailing service makes debut in Laos Vietnam’s Green SM electric taxi service debuted the Lao capital Vientiane on November 9, making Laos the first international market in the “Go Green Global” campaign initiated by Green & Smart Mobility, a Vietnamese ride-hailing company affiliated with the VinFast Group.

Environment Fund-raising campaign launched to conserve Con Dao sea turtles A campaign named “Save The Ocean” was launched on Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 8 to raise fund for habitat conservation of sea turtles.

Environment Dong Thap works hard on conserving red-crowned cranes The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has approved a project to conserve red-crowned cranes in the Tram Chim National Park in the 2022 – 2032 period with an estimated total budget of over 184 billion VND (nearly 7.6 million USD).