Tai Hoan canna vermicelli is the first five-star OCOP product from Bac Kan province. The local specialty was exported to Europe after the Tai Hoan Cooperative in Na Ri district paid attention to building a high-quality raw material area, helping the local staple meet stringent standards for access to the choosy market.

Bac Kan possesses a wide range of OCOP goods with huge potential for export to Japan and Europe, such as turmeric starch, traditional medicines, and essential anise oil.



Last year, 39 agricultural products were added to Bac Kan’s list of OCOP goods, increasing its tally to 170. As part of efforts to promote exports, it will invest around 4.4 million USD in supporting the development of key agricultural products./.

VNA