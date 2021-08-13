Business Railway sector sees great opportunities amid COVID-19 The current COVID-19 crisis is creating opportunities for the railway sector thanks to its prominent advantages in international transport.

Business India decides not to impose anti-dumping duty on MDF boards from Vietnam The Indian Finance Ministry has decided to not impose anti-dumping duty on several types of medium density fiber (MDF) boards having thickness below 6mm imported from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business VinFast to launch three electric car models in 2023 Vietnamese automaker VinFast plans to launch three new electric car models from 2023, including VF e32, VF e33 and VF e34P, corresponding to segments A, B and C, according to a published document for investors in the second quarter of this year on its official website.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND/USD on August 13, down 7 VND from the previous day.