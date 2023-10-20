Bac Kan: Endangered langur relocated for preservation
A white side-burned black langur (Trachupithecus francoisi), which attacked passersby at Kim Hy Nature Reserve in Na Ri district in the northern province of Back Kan will be relocated to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Creatures of the Cuc Phuong National Park.
The white side-burned black langur will be relocated to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Creatures for preservation. (Photo: VNA)Bac Kan (VNA) – A white side-burned black langur (Trachupithecus francoisi), which attacked passersby at Kim Hy Nature Reserve in Na Ri district in the northern province of Back Kan will be relocated to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Creatures of the Cuc Phuong National Park.
The management board of the Kim Hy Nature Reserve said on October 20 that the animal, weighing 11 kilogrammes, was in stable health after it was caught by the centre's staff.
It will be put into quarantine and receive further examination at the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Creatures in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
The critically endangered primate species, which was found in the locality in July, attacked locals and put several people in the hospital in separate incidents on July 14, and again on September 26./.