Bac Lieu develops tourism products, services
The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is taking various measures, especially diversifying tourism products and services, to attract more tourists.
Nha Mat beach - a tourist attraction in Bac Lieu (Photo: VNA)Bac Lieu (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is taking various measures, especially diversifying tourism products and services, to attract more tourists.
Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Xuan Thu Van said that the province has invested in creating new tourism products, and increasing the quality and bringing into full play key products, and in completing infrastructure at main tourist sites.
In addition, the locality has coordinated with investors in developing tourism in coastal areas, speeding up construction on eco-tourism and entertainment tourist sites, and reviewing and re-assessing natural resources for tourism development, so as to build strategies in a concerted and oriented manner to avoid overlapping between localities in the Mekong Delta.
Hung Vuong Square - a tourist attraction in Bac Lieu (Photo: VNA)According to Van, local authorities are developing typical products of the trade villages such as salt production, fishing net knitting, seafood processing, and vegetable cultivation, while encouraging locals to take part in tourism, towards building community-based tourism models.
The province has also been investing in restoring and promoting the values of historical and cultural relic sites and ancient architectures, she added.
In 2021, Bac Lieu strives to welcome 3.2 million tourists and earn about 3.2 trillion VND (139.5 million USD) from tourism services, up 40 percent and 65 percent year-on-year respectively. It has also set a target of having 1.5 million visitors staying overnight, an increase of 53 percent compared to the figure of 2020./.