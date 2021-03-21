Destinations Unique ancient trees in Duong Lam ancient village Residents in Duong Lam ancient village, 40 km to the west of Hanoi, have always considered a row of thousand-year-old duoi trees as the locality’s treasure.

Travel Hanoi tourism firms adapt after fourth wave of COVID-19 Right after the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country was put under control at the beginning of March, travel agencies in Hanoi started offering various products at favourable prices to attract tourists.

Travel Tourism forum aims to seek ways to lure visitors The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) and the Hanoi Tourism Department will jointly hold a national forum on tourism in April in the capital to discuss how to draw tourists in the future.

Business Advisory board suggests reopening borders to foreign tourists from July Vietnam could reopen to foreign tourists from this July, a Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) representative suggested, noting that the COVID-19 outbreak has been basically brought under control and vaccination campaigns are underway in the country and many others around the world.