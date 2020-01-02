Travel Visa exemption extended for visitors from eight countries Vietnam will continue visa exemption for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Belarus, until the end of 2022.

Business Vietnamese airports expect to serve 127 million passengers in 2020 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said 21 airports that it is managing and operating are expected to serve a total of 127 million passengers in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 10 percent.

Travel First foreign visitors of 2020 arrive in HCM City The first 13 foreign tourists arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the first day of 2020 on two flights landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.