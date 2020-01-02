Bac Ninh launches smart tourism portal
At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the northern Bac Ninh province inaugurated the province’s smart tourism portal at http://mybacninh.vn on January 2.
Using both Vietnamese and English languages, the portal is integrated into social media and compatible with smart mobile phones running Android and IOS operating systems.
Users could easily watch a collection of videos featuring destinations, lodging facilities, restaurants as well as suggestions about outstanding events, banking services, health care and transportation in the locality.
Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Van Anh said the launch of the portal is part of Bac Ninh’s digitalisation roadmap, thus making important contributions to local socio-economic development, towards turning tourism into one of the pillar economies of the province.
On the occasion, the department also announced a decision of the provincial People’s Committee recognising Ly Thuong Kiet temple in Tam Giang commune, Yen Phong district; Dong Ky complex of temples and pagodas in Tu Son township, and a complex of tomb and temple dedicated to Cao Lo Vuong in Van Ninh commune, Gia Binh district as new tourist destinations./.
