Culture - Sports Vietnamese veteran figures to compete at SEA Games 31 Bodybuilder Pham Van Mach joins badminton player Nguyen Tien Minh as few athletes to compete in the upcoming SEA Games 31 and they had previously participated in SEA Games 22 which was also hosted by Vietnam in 2003.

Culture - Sports Malaysia eyes all gold medals in diving at SEA Games 31 Malaysian divers are the hot favourites to grab all eight gold medals on offer at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by Vietnam later this month, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.