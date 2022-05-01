Business Southeastern region oriented towards dynamic development Planning in the southeastern region for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, will be conducted with the aim of developing it into a dynamic region that takes the lead in growth model reform.

Business Vietnam seeks ways to boost logistics industry Vietnam’s geography gives it a logistical advantage in boosting production, export and logistics services. This year, the Government has set targets of tapping its full potential.

Business Construction material hikes put pressure on property prices Several key construction materials have seen a sharp price hike during the first three months of 2022, putting significant pressure on property prices, according to the Vietnam Association of Construction Contractors (VACC).