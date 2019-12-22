Business Reference exchange rate down on December 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,159 VND/USD on December 23, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 20).

Business Vietnam-RoK businessmen association establishes chapter in Gyeonggi The Vietnam – Korea Businessmen and Investment Association (VKBIA) held a ceremony in Seoul on December 21 to announce a decision to establish its chapter in Gyeonggi province, a move to expand its membership and enhance Vietnam – Korea investment connectivity.

Business Pace of modern life makes snack market lucrative Snacks are replacing traditional meals as busy modern life changes consumer behaviour, making the snack market lucrative globally including in Vietnam, experts said.