Prices of air tickets for Tet to be strictly controlled: CAAV
Prices of air tickets for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New year) will be tightly controlled by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).
A plane of national-flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Prices of air tickets for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New year) will be tightly controlled by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).
The CAAV has just set up a special committee to supervise the increase of air ticket prices, dealing with violations, and enhancing security at airports.
The committee, headed by director Dinh Viet Thang, will instruct airport authorities in northern, central and southern regions to enhance the supervision and monitoring of aviation safety and security, as well as services in airports.
The airport authorities should provide people with information about flights to reduce numbers of those visiting airports to welcome or see off relatives and friends, especially at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.
The airlines need to set plans to increase flights, including those at night, to meet the sharp increase in travel demand during the Tet holiday, said the committee’s head.
Flight delays and cancellations should be minimised.
The airlines also have strict measures to prevent speculation and illegal trading.
The port authorities should coordinate with the State management agencies on health to control food safety on flights and service areas at airports.
Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and VASCO plan to sell nearly 2.23 million tickets for Tet – the biggest holiday of the year.
Meanwhile, Vietjet Air announced it would provide 2.5 million tickets for domestic and international flights.
Bamboo Airways has sold nearly one million tickets for the occasion./.