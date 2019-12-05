Business Vietnam exports 3.72 million tonnes of crude oil in 11 months Vietnam shipped abroad more than 3.72 million tonnes of crude oil worth over 1.87 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, up 3.3 percent in volume but down 8.4 percent in value year-on-year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Hong Kong firm eyes 80-mln-USD wind power project in Thanh Hoa Representatives of the Hong Kong-based Envision Energy recently paid a visit to Thanh Hoa to discuss a wind power energy project in the central province.

Business Experts talk ways to add value to Vietnamese coffee Vietnam’s coffee sector needs to have strategies to improve material quality and step up intensive processing to increase export value and incomes for farmers as well as develop Vietnamese coffee brand, said experts at the Vietnam Coffee Week in HCM City on December 4.