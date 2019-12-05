Vietjet Air to increase flights during Tet holiday
Budget carrier Vietjet Air said on December 5 that it plans to add nearly 1,200 flights to meet the high demand for travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Between January 11 and February 9, 2020, the carrier will offer nearly 2.5 million tickets for all domestic and foreign flights. Besides, it will operate an additional 1,120 flights from December 28, 2019 to January 5, 2020 on the occasion of New Year.
Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.
Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.
Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying around 100 million passengers to date, with 120 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the RoK, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia./.