Vietnam’s airlines transport nearly 55 million passengers this year
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s airlines have so far this year transported 54.7 million passengers and 435,000 tonnes of cargo, respectively 11.4 percent and 7.6 percent higher than the figures last year, revealed Vo Huy Cuong, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, on December 13.
Speaking at a conference in Hanoi, Cuong further said as of last month, their fleet was 212 aircraft, 44 more than in 2018. This year also saw to presence of one more carrier, the Bamboo Airways.
By the last day of November, their airlines had conducted over 295,000 flights, 9.4 percent more than 2018, of which 255,000 were on time and 699 cancelled. Bamboo Airways tops the list of punctuality with 94 percent, followed by Vasco, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Jetstar Pacific with respective rates of 93.4 percent, 88.9 percent, 83 percent and 81.2 percent.
The official further said that the authority has asked the airlines to take punctuality as a priority in their efforts to improve the quality of their services next year.
Besides, it will intensify the application of science and technology so as to raise the capacity of the airport system, Cuong added./.