Business Vietnam’s aircraft fleet expands 3.5 times last decade Vietnam’s fleet of aircraft expanded 3.5 times over the last decade, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang told a recent seminar on Vietnam’s aviation industry in Hanoi.

Business Coating, printing ink firms need to be greener With consumers paying increasing attention to the effects of paint and printing ink products on human health and the environment, producers need to develop more eco-friendly products, a seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City on December 12.

Business Vietnam fifth largest consumer of US apples Vietnam was the fifth largest buyer of US apples last year with an import value of 51 million USD, up 48 percent year-on-year.