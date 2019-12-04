Vietnam Airlines wins two travel awards
Vietnam Airlines has been recognised as the world’s leading cultural airline and the world’s leading airline-premium economy class by the World Travel Awards (WTA) at a recent ceremony in Oman.
Vietnam Airlines is not only appreciated for its highly acclaimed service but also for the rich Vietnamese culture embedded on each flight. (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines Read)
These two global awards mark an enormous achievement following the recognition obtained at the Asian competition in October in which Vietnam Airlines was presented the following three accolades including Asia’s Leading Airline - Economy Class, Asia’s Leading Airline - Premium Economy Class, and Asia’s Leading Airline Brand.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the carrier has received WTA awards at Asia and global levels.
These awards were granted to Vietnam Airlines thanks to increasing efforts to improve its customer service and upgrade its fleet, said Graham E Cooke, Founder of World Travel Awards.
Currently, Vietnam Airlines provides Premium Economy class on international routes between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea, Western Europe, and Australia.
Early in 2017, the airline’s Premium Economy class was ranked by Skytrax as one of the 20 best airlines in the world for this service.
This year marks a new milestone for Vietnam Airlines as it launched its Premium Economy class on domestic flights between Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City with service standards nearly equivalent to that of Business Class.
The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the best providers in travel, tourism, and hospitality. The WTA is known as the ‘Oscars of the tourism industry’ and is widely identified as a prestigious certification that recognises the best tourism and travel brands globally./.