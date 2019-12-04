Travel Cities of Quang Ninh, Chinese Guangxi foster tourism connections Representatives from Ha Long and Mong Cai cities of Quang Ninh province and three cities of Chinese Guangxi province – Dongxing, Guilin and Manzhouli, gathered at a conference on December 2 to discuss cooperation measures to connect tourism routes through the localities.

Travel November sees record foreign arrivals November saw a new record in foreign arrivals at 1.8 million, according to General Statistics Office (GSO).

Travel Winter festival expected to draw visitors to Sa Pa Sun Group’s Sun World Fansipan Legend Company launched a winter festival at Sa Pa national tourism site in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on November 30.