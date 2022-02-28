A Bamboo Airlines plane. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways announced on February 28 that it will launch its direct service connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Sydney city of Australia.



Initially, there will be two weekly return flights on Tuesdays and Fridays starting from March 29, and the number will be increased to four a week later this year.



The direct service will help cut travel time between the two cities to eight hours, down by half compared to transit flights. The modern wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used for this route with utmost fuel efficiency and superb amenities and services.



On the same day, Bamboo Airways signed an agreement with Sydney airport relating to the operation of Sydney-Hanoi/HCM City non-stop flights.



Under the agreement, the two sides pledged to implement necessary activities to ensure the efficiency of the direct flights as well as promote the two countries’ images, cultural heritages, natural beauty and traditional values.



Geoff Culbert, chief executive of the Sydney airport, said enhacing the connection between the two cities is essential because Vietnam is an extremely popular destination for Australian tourists as well as the large Vietnamese community living in Sydney.





Luong Giang, a representative of Bamboo Airways in Australia and Geoff Culbert, executive director of Sydney signed an agreement to promote the nonstop HCM City-Sydney route. (Photo: VNA)

Bamboo Airways General Director Dang Tat Thang said they are delighted as the carrier has become the first international airline to run a new route to Sydney since Australia lifted its travel restrictions.



“Bamboo Airways hopes to bring a 5-star oriented flight experience to Australian tourists as well as the large Vietnamese community in Sydney, thereby meeting the significantly increasing market demand in the post-pandemic period,” he said, adding that the carrier will cooperate with the Sydney airport to successfully operate the regular direct flights on the Ho Chi Minh City – Sydney route as well as promote the partnership between the airline and Australia's busiest airport.



Earlier, on February 19 and 20, Bamboo Airways launched the first non-stop flight between HCM City and Melbourne city.



Australia is home to more than 300,000 Vietnamese nationals, mainly in Melbourne and Sydney, the largest and most populous city of Australia. In 2019, the number of Australian visitors to Vietnam reached more than 383,000, just behind the figures of tourists from the US, Russia and some other Asian countries, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism./.