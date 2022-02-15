Aircraft of Vietnamese airlines (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Airlines have devised plans and prepared to resume all international flights as the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam ( Airlines have devised plans and prepared to resume all international flights as the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam ( CAAV ) has decided to lift restrictions on international flights from February 15.

Bamboo Airways will launch regular flights on air routes linking Hanoi and Narita (Japan), Taipei (China) and Incheon (Republic of Korea).

The airline will resume flights from/to Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore and Thailand next month, and other routes linking with Laos and Cambodia this summer. It is to conduct flights to Europe, Oceania and Americas in the coming time. Round-trip tickets for regular passenger international flights connecting Vietnam with the UK, Germany, Australia, Japan, the RoK and Singapore in February and until March 26 have been for sale.

Bamboo Airways will expand its network to 80 domestic routes and 40 international ones this year.

For its part, budget carrier Vietjet Air has increased the frequency of regular international commercial flights to 3-4 per week on the Hanoi-Tokyo (Japan) route starting February 18; the Hanoi-Seoul (RoK) from February 16; and the HCM City-Singapore from February 10.

It has offered air tickets for international commercial flights linking Hanoi and HCM City with Taipei and Thailand.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has updated its regular international flight itinerary on its official website. It has resumed regular international routes with 15 countries and territories, and will restart its HCM City – Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) round-trip flights starting February 17 and those linking HCM City with Sydney (Australia) from March.

Earlier, the CAAV has asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to issue a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) on the lifting of all restrictions on international flights from February 15, returning to the normal situation as before the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the authority, limits on the number of inbound and outbound international flights in Vietnam will be removed. Meanwhile, regulations on entry and pandemic prevention and control for passengers entering Vietnam will continue to be implemented in line with guidelines of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health, it said.

Except China, all the countries receiving Vietnam’s proposal have agreed to restore the aviation links with Vietnam.

Currently, air routes linking Vietnam and European countries, Australia and the US have been resumed. However, Japan and the RoK have still applied restrictions on passengers from Vietnam as part of their efforts to prevent COVID-19 spreading./.

VNA