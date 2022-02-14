Society OVs in Belgium, Luxembourg help promote EU-Vietnam ties A get-together was held on February 11 in Brussels, with the participation of more than 50 overseas Vietnamese in Belgium and Luxembourg, on the occasion of the new lunar year.

Society Tamers helping protect “King of the jungle” Tigers symbolise bravery and have also been dubbed the “King of the jungle” in their natural habitat. At zoos housing tigers in captivity, however, they become quite docile in the hands of skilled tamers.

Society Vietnam’s largest blood donation festival opens in Hanoi The Red Spring Festival, the largest blood donation event in Vietnam that turns 15 this year, kicked off in Hanoi on February 12.

Society State leader joins ethnic groups in spring festival State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a spring festival of ethnic groups and launched the 2022 tree planting festival at the Culture - Tourism Village of Vietnamese Ethnic Groups in Hanoi on February 12.