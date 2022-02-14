Restrictions on international flights to be removed from February 15
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to issue a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) on the lifting of all restrictions on international flights from February 15, returning to the normal situation as before the outbreak of COVID-19.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
According to the CAAV, limits on the number of inbound and outbound international flights in Vietnam will be removed. Meanwhile, regulations on entry and pandemic prevention and control for passengers entering Vietnam will continue to be implemented in line with guidelines of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health, the authority said.
Except China, all the countries receiving Vietnam’s proposal have agreed to restore the aviation links with Vietnam, it said.
Currently, air routes linking Vietnam and European countries, Australia and the US have been resumed. However, Japan and the Republic of Korea have still applied restrictions on passengers from Vietnam as part of their efforts to prevent COVID-19 spreading.
Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has directed the CAAV to discuss with foreign aviation authorities on the resumption of regular flights with markets that had direct air routes to Vietnam before the pandemic, except those that have been re-opened to Vietnam since January.
The frequency of flights on the routes will be gradually increased in a roadmap to ensure the principle of safely, flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling COVID-19, creating favourable conditions for travelling activities with strict implementation of guidelines on medical supervision on passengers entering Vietnam.
Tuan also asked the CAAV to report to the Transport Ministry on the results of the re-operation of international flights in February so that the ministry can submit a report to the Prime Minister./.