Initially, there will be two weekly return flights on Tuesdays and Fridays starting from March 29, and the number will be increased to four a week later this year.

The direct service will help cut travel time between the two cities to eight hours, down by half compared to transit flights.

The modern wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used for this route with utmost fuel efficiency and superb amenities and services.

On the same day, Bamboo Airways signed an agreement with Sydney airport relating to the operation of Sydney-Hanoi/HCM City non-stop flights.

Under the agreement, the two sides pledged to implement necessary activities to ensure the efficiency of the direct flights as well as promote the two countries’ images, cultural heritages, natural beauty and traditional values./.

