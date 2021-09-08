Under a certificate granted by the US’s Transportation Security Administration to Bamboo Airways, the airline will conduct 12 two-way flights on the route between September and November this year.

The flights will take off and land in different airports of Vietnam (Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Da Nang International Airport in Da Nang) and the US (San Francisco and Los Angeles airports in California, and Seattle-Tacoma airport in Washington).

The operation of the first demonstration flight is the first of a series of activities of Bamboo Airways in the US, including the signing of MoUs with San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, the opening of a representative office in the US, and working sessions with Boeing and US partners./.

VNA