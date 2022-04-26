Ban Gioc among world’s top amazing waterfalls
Ban Gioc Waterfall is considered a priceless gift that the nature has given to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. It is an overwhelming waterfall with breathtaking beauty in Southeast Asia
-
Ban Gioc Waterfall, located on the Vietnam-China borderline, is in Dam Thuy commune of Trung Khanh district. (Photo: VNA)
-
The waterfall is 89km to the north of Cao Bang township and 26km from Trung Khanh town. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban Gioc Waterfall is 53 metres high and 300 metres wide. It has three levels with many smaller waterfalls. (Photo: VNA)
-
Laying at the foot of the waterfall is a river. (Photo: VNA)
-
Laying at the foot of the waterfall is a river. (Photo: VNA)