ASEAN Japan, ASEAN to integrate QR code payments from 2025 Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will integrate QR code payments from 2025, aiming to facilitate spending between these countries without the need to exchange currency, which is time-consuming, especially for tourists, according to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

World Thai Navy completes salvage of sunken ship The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) on March 12 announced the end of a 19-day-long operation to salvage the sunken HTMS Sukhothai, setting the stage for the creation of a memorial monument.

ASEAN Malaysia attracts nearly 10 billion USD in potential investments from Germany Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has revealed that the country has lured potential investments worth 45.4 billion RM (9.94 billion USD) from Germany during his official visit to Germany from March 10-15.