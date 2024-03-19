Bangkok implements AI for weather forecasts
Bangkok’s authorities have cooperated with Weathernews Inc., Japan to implement the AI Nowcast system, aiming to provide accurate forecasts of rainfall in the Bangkok region three hours ahead of time.
Bangkok (VNA) – Bangkok’s authorities have cooperated with Weathernews Inc., Japan to implement the AI Nowcast system, aiming to provide accurate forecasts of rainfall in the Bangkok region three hours ahead of time.
Bangkok's Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said pre-emptively predicting areas of heavy rainfall using AI and supercomputer technology, in partnership with Weathernews Inc. since 2023, will significantly enhance flood preparedness in Bangkok.
The AI enhanced system improves the predictive capabilities of two local radar stations, Nong Khaem, and Nong Chok, offering residents timely warnings to mitigate the impacts of rain and flooding.
Weathernews Inc. will coordinate with the BMA Drainage Bureau to share collected contents on Facebook and other websites./.
Bangkok's Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said pre-emptively predicting areas of heavy rainfall using AI and supercomputer technology, in partnership with Weathernews Inc. since 2023, will significantly enhance flood preparedness in Bangkok.
The AI enhanced system improves the predictive capabilities of two local radar stations, Nong Khaem, and Nong Chok, offering residents timely warnings to mitigate the impacts of rain and flooding.
Weathernews Inc. will coordinate with the BMA Drainage Bureau to share collected contents on Facebook and other websites./.