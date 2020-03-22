World New COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in Indonesia, Philippines The Indonesian Health Ministry on March 21 confirmed 81 new cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and six more deaths, bringing the total number of infection cases to 450 and deaths to 38.

World Partners vow to ink RCEP agreement in 2020 Dialogue partners of ASEAN are still committed to signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement by the end of 2020 as scheduled despite the spreading novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the local media.

World Singapore reports first two COVID-19 deaths Singaporean Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on March 21 confirmed two persons died from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the country due to complications.

World ASEAN, EU work closely in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, in his capacity as ASEAN 2020 Chair, delivered a speech at an ASEAN-EU ministerial teleconference on cooperation in coping with the epidemic on March 20.