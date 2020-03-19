World Singapore sees record 47 new coronavirus cases Singapore on March 18 confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases, an all-time high, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 313.

World Cambodia records two more COVID-19 cases Cambodia has recorded two more cases positive for the SARS-CoV-2, raising the total to 35, spokesperson of the country’s Ministry of Health Or Vandine said on March 18.

World Indonesia closes land borders with Malaysia Indonesia’s West Kalimantan has closed its land borders with Malaysia’s Sarawak state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

World World Bank helps Philippines fight COVID-19 The World Bank has earmarked a 100-million-USD loan to help the Philippines fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Philippine Department of Finance said on March 18.