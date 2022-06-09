Banking, transport issues continue being tabled at Q&A session
An overview of 15th NA's third session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Banking and transport-related issues continue to be the focus of the National Assembly’s question-and-answer session on June 9.
The session will also be broadcast live on TV and radio channels.
The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam and relevant members of the Government, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, the Procurator General of the Supreme People's Procuracy and the State Auditor General will continue to answer questions about issues related to banking.
After that, the NA will turn to issues related to transport, including the progress, quality and loss and wastefulness prevention and control during the implementation of national key traffic and expressway projects; the inspection, supervision and quality assurance of transport works funded by the state budget; and the situation and solutions to handle backlogs in investment, exploitation and business of traffic projects in the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) form.
Besides the Minister of Transport who will be the main person to answer questions in this sector, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh; Ministers of Planning and Investment, Finance, Construction; the Government Inspector General; the State Auditor General will also clarify related issues.
At the session, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh will clarify related issues and answer questions from NA deputies.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will then deliver a speech concluding the Q&A session./.