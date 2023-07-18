Business Vietnam Post, France’s La Poste step up cooperation Vietnam Post Corporation (Vietnam Post) and La Poste Group (La Poste) of France signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2023-2025 period in Hanoi on July 18.

Business Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2023 to showcase southern products The Vietnamese Goods Week 2023 in Thailand is set to take place from August 16 to 20 at the Central World Trade Centre in Bangkok, focusing on the theme of "Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta".

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation: Malaysian minister Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul suggested Vietnam and Malaysia cooperate to attract more investment in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Business 17 billion USD needed to build railway connecting to seaports As much as 17 billion USD is needed to build two railway routes connecting to seaports, namely Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, according to the Ministry of Transport.