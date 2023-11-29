Business Vietnam's trade surplus at 22.44 billion USD in 11 months Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD as of November 15 this year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business November’s CPI grows 3.45% The consumer price index (CPI) for November has gone up by 0.25% compared to the previous month and 3.45% to the same period last year, announced the General Statistics Office (GSO) on November 29.

Business New businesses still on the rise in November As many as 14,267 new businesses with a total registered capital of almost 153.6 trillion VND (6.3 billion USD) were established in November, respectively rising 19.5% and 47% year on year, said the Business Registration Management Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Vietnam striving for vegetable exports worth 1-1.5 bln USD by 2030 Vietnam is working to develop safe, concentrated vegetable production areas to ensure traceability associated with processing and consumption markets by 2030 to fully meet domestic consumption and exports.