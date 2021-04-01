Bat Trang Pottery Village
Craftspeople carefully draw decorative patterns on products. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Kids enjoy making their own pottery products. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last and oldest kiln in Bat Trang is a famous place, attracting domestic and foreign tourists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Foreign tourists learn about historical culture of Bat Trang pottery village. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors can explore many pottery shops to browse through a vast selection of vases, bowls, cups, and plates. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Two Japanese kids choose pottery cups as souvenirs during their school outing trip in Bat Trang market (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bat Trang ceramic and pottery products always maintain traditional characteristics. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Pottery products are arranged in the village’s oldest kiln. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Diversified Bat Trang’s products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
With a wide range of products, Bat Trang village has become a popular tourist destination, attracting domestic and foreign visitors to the locality. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Besides traditional ceramic products, Bat Trang also produces modern products, meeting demand of both domestic and foreign customers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)