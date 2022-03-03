Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills
Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills become more attractive to visitors thanks to the beauty of bell-shaped peach (Ericaceae) blossoms in the mountain. This type of flower boasts its magic charming beauty when spring comes.
The flower is named by locals since its petals look like pink bells hanging from the branches of a tree. (Photo: VNA)
The stunning beauty of bell-shaped peach blossoms has left a good impression on tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Bell-shaped peach blossoms often bloom from January to March. (Photo: VNA)
Bell-shaped peach blossoms shine their colourful beauty in the warm spring weather. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang's Ba Na Hills look more attractive and impressive with bell-shaped peach blossoms. (Photo: VNA)
