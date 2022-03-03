Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills

Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills become more attractive to visitors thanks to the beauty of bell-shaped peach (Ericaceae) blossoms in the mountain. This type of flower boasts its magic charming beauty when spring comes.
VNA

  • The flower is named by locals since its petals look like pink bells hanging from the branches of a tree. (Photo: VNA)

  • The stunning beauty of bell-shaped peach blossoms has left a good impression on tourists. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bell-shaped peach blossoms often bloom from January to March. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bell-shaped peach blossoms shine their colourful beauty in the warm spring weather. (Photo: VNA)

  • Da Nang's Ba Na Hills look more attractive and impressive with bell-shaped peach blossoms. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums