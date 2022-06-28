The decisions on the recognition were presented to the provincial People’s Committee at the event held in Ben Tre on June 27.



Ben Tre authorities said the recognition contributes to promoting Ben Tre’s culture and tourism.



The dishes show the creativity of the chefs to create unique, attractive and healthy dishes.



Ben Tre, the country’s largest coconut-producing province, plans to develop more organic coconut farming as the tree is resistant to saltwater and adaptive to climate change.



Coconut is identified as one of the key items in its agricultural restructuring programme and developed organic standards to meet the requirements of domestic and export markets./.

VNA