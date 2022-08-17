Among others, the province authorities have helped exporters join trade promotion delegations to foreign countries like Turkey, Israel, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Japan in order to meet big distributors there. Local firms have also been supported to ship their products to China.

The province will organize a number of workshops on cross-border e-commerce in early August to help boost the export of local staples. Domestic consumption is also given with due attention from the authorities.

With 77,000 hectares of coconut, Ben Tre earns 350 million USD each year from coconut exports, making up around 30 percent of its total export revenue.

The local agricultural sector urged farmers to expand organic coconut farming which now accounts for only 20.7 percent of the total area, and participate in cooperatives to develop large-scale material areas./.

VNA