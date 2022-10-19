At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of southern Ben Tre province held a conference in both online and in-person formats to promote the export of Ben Tre’s agro-aquatic products to Islamic markets.



Speaking at the event, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said the conference aimed to realise Directive 15-CT/TW on economic diplomacy for national development issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and PM Pham Minh Chinh’s directions at an online conference with heads of representative Vietnamese agencies abroad on September 19.

He also committed to creating all possible support for Ben Tre and Vietnamese localities to boost economic cooperation with partners worldwide.



Foreign delegates said Vietnam’s agro-aquatic products are popular in Islamic countries. They suggested bringing Ben Tre’s agro and aquatic products to Islamic markets via major supermarket chains to ensure stability of quantity and prices.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu asked representative Vietnamese agencies abroad and embassies of Islamic countries in Vietnam to actively connect businesses together to promote ties not only in trade but also in investment and tourism./.