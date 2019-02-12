The Tourism Authority of Thailand has hosted the “World’s Best Street Food: Bangkok 2019” to promote some of the delicacies sold in stalls along Thai streets. (Photo: chiangraitimes.com)

– The Tourism Authority of Thailand has hosted the “World’s Best Street Food: Bangkok 2019” to promote some of the delicacies sold in stalls along Thai streets.The two-day event took place at CentralWorld’s outdoor plaza, featuring 34 of the best street food vendors in the capital city. Last year, CNN named Bangkok the best city in the world for street food, followed by Japan’s Tokyo and Hawaii’s Honolulu.The “World’s Best Street Food: Bangkok 2019” brought together the best delicacies known to local people such as crabmeat wontons, Suki Yaki, Pad Thai or stir-fried rice noodles, porridge, pork leg stew, fresh rolls, and famous desserts such as mango sticky rice.It’s impossible to ignore street food in Bangkok where sidewalk vendors in different parts of the city operate. Some take care of the breakfast crowd with sweet soymilk and bean curd while others offer fragrant rice and poached chicken for lunch.-NNT/VNA