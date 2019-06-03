Illustrative image (Source: dantri.com.vn)

– Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam on June 3 launched a pilot bicycle sharing programme in cooperation with the German Development Cooperation Agency (GIZ) and Health Bridge Canada.The programme aims to encourage residents to move from petrol power to pedal power in the UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site, which is a popular tourism hub in central Vietnam.The development of on-motorised transport is seen as an environmentally friendly transport solution to preserve the heritage and tourist sites of the city.The city has approved a bicycle transportation development plan with technical support from international experts.Director of the Hoi An Culture and Sports Centre Vo Phung said they are planning to curb noise from motorbikes and car horns to create a peaceful environment for tourists visiting the city.He said the city will also open more bicycle lanes. - VNA