Business Abundant chances for Vietnamese, Francophone businesses to seek partnership: forum There are great chances for businesses from Vietnam and the Francophone community to promote their partnership in agriculture, sustainable energy and digital product and service supply, heard a Vietnam-Francophone business forum on March 24.

Videos Sun Air becomes Gulfstream’s int'l sales representative in Vietnam Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.

Business Vietnam strengthens intellectual property protection amid economic integration A seminar to launch a report on economic reforms for effective intellectual property protection in the context of economic integration and digital transformation in Vietnam, took place in Hanoi on March 24.

Business Advantech Vietnam, VinBigData team up to provide AI-based solutions Advantech Vietnam and VinBigData, a technology arm of VinGroup, on March 24 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for customers in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.