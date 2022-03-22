At the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong held a dialogue with businesses from the Netherlands on March 22.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said Binh Duong is placed second nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, with 65 countries and territories pumping more than 37 billion USD in 4,016 projects, only after Ho Chi Minh City.



Those from the Netherlands have invested in over 40 projects with combined capital exceeding 1.1 billion USD in Binh Duong.



Local authorities have assisted investors in the province by improving business climate and applying science-technology in administrative reforms, among others.



Binh Duong and Eindhoven city of the Netherlands have forged cooperation in the field of infrastructure planning, construction and urban development, economic-trade cooperation, science-technology, health care, and education-training since January 2015.



Over the past more than five years, the sides have exchanged delegations, conducted many trade and investment promotion activities, and carried out various cooperative programmes, especially in the development of the smart city project.



With support from the Netherlands, Binh Duong successfully hosted several big international events on smart cities in 2016 and 2017, and has carried out the action plan of Binh Duong Navigator, along with innovation and research programmes.



Dung said Binh Duong will strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations with Eindhoven and other Dutch partners, and called on Dutch firms to invest in the city’s fields of priority, particularly high-tech industry and agriculture, green technology, financial services and logistics.



For his part, General Consul of the Netherlands in HCM City Daniel Stork said Binh Duong has been an attractive destination for investors and firms from the Netherlands, citing the efficient operation of Philips, Friesland Campina and Unilever, as well as the partnership between Binh Duong and Eindhoven, and more./.