– The southern province of Binh Duong will call for investment in 20 priority investment projects in transport infrastructure, healthcare and education during 2017-2020, according to Tran Thanh Liem, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.Three education projects are Thu Dau Mot University, Binh Chuan 2 primary school and An Phu 2 primary school.Thu Dau Mot University project needs the largest investment of over 4 trillion VND (176 million USD) which can be in the forms of Build-Transfer (BT) or Build-Own-Operate (BOO). Under the project, Thu Dau Mot University will be developed into a multidisciplinary training facility in line with the provincial research orientation.Among the 15 transport infrastructure projects on the list, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system connecting the new Binh Duong city with Suoi Tien bus station in Ho Chi Minh City will need 1.96 trillion VND (83.6 million USD). The BRT project aims to enlarge regional connections among Binh Duong, Dong Nai and HCM City and ease traffic congestion on the My Phuoc-Tan Van route and the main road for industrial service development in the locality.The province also calls investors for the building of Bach Dang 2 bridge spanning Dong Nai river in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) or BT models, which is estimated to cost 980 billion VN (43.1 million USD).Regarding healthcare projects, the province wants investment in a craniofacial, orthopedic surgery and obstetric hospital with 500 patient beds in Di An town and a general hospital in Bau Bang district.The projects cost 2 trillion VND (88 million USD) and 240 billion VND (10.5 million USD), respectively and they should be invested in forms of BT or BOO.-VNA