The first containers of farm produce from Song Than station in the southern province of Binh Duong to Dong Dang station in the northern border province of Lang Son for transshipment to China. (Photo:tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC on July 16 announced that it is transporting the first containers of farm produce from Song Than station in the southern province of Binh Duong to Dong Dang station in the northern border province of Lang Son for transshipment to China.

The company transports about 300 containers to China a day, 20-21 of which are from Song Than station with each containing over 20 tonnes of cargo. Currently it takes the train 72 hours to cover the distance, and the less in the future.

A representative of the company said the refrigerated container train will meet the demand for transporting agricultural products from southern provinces to the north for export to China.

The launch of intermodal freight transport services from Song Than Station has opened up a new way for localities in the south to export their products. On July 13, Vietnam exported a batch of goods from Song Than station to China

According to the Vietnam Railways, the sector has put into operation the Kep railway station in the northern province of Bac Giang to serve international freight transport./.