Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Phuoc is calling for investment in 62 projects worth more than 23.5 billion USD until 2030 following a decision signed recently by its chairman.



The projects cover infrastructure at industrial parks and residential areas; fruit, cashew, wood and rubber processing; support industries; manufacturing; services for agricultural export; market and mall construction; healthcare; education; residential-commercial-service-tourism areas; agriculture; high technology; renewable energy; and solid waste treatment.



They include the Dong Phu residential and industrial complex worth 5 billion USD, the 2 billion USD resort and golf course in Dong Xoai city, and the 1.3 billion USD Suoi Giai golf course, urban area and shopping centre in Dong Phu district, among others.



Binh Phuoc, about 120km from Ho Chi Minh City, counts 13 industrial parks with a combined area of 4,686 hectares, along with the 28,000ha Hoa Lu Border Gate Economic Zone and nine industrial clusters./.