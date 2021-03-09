Binh Phuoc province seeks investment in infrastructure
The southern province of Binh Phuoc is soliciting investment in a series of infrastructure projects including airport and industrial parks in 2020-2025.
Binh Phuoc province seeks to attract investment in sectors such as manufacturing and supporting industries. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)Binh Phuoc (VNS/VNA) – The southern province of Binh Phuoc is soliciting investment in a series of infrastructure projects including airport and industrial parks in 2020-2025.
Nguyen Minh Chien, head of the province’s Economic Zone Authority, said the province has been streamlining administrative procedures, offering favourable policies for investors, carrying out activities to facilitate online investment, and adopting modern and smart administrative technologies.
Nguyen Tan Hung, Director of the provincial Department of Transport, said the department has worked with other relevant agencies to prepare a plan to build an airport in Hon Quan district.
According to local authorities, the Hon Quan airport will have a key role in attracting investment to the province in the next five years.
Besides the airport, the province is also focusing on other transport infrastructure works such as the Ho Chi Minh City- Chon Thanh-Dak Lak Expressway, the Di An-Hoa Lu Railway and Highway 14C to Dak Nong province.
Tran Tue Hien, Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province is soliciting 2 billion USD worth of investment in 80 key projects.
It would focus on attracting investment in manufacturing, supporting industries and agriculture, she said.
Situated in the key economic region of the South, Binh Phuoc is the largest of the 19 southern provinces.
It is famous for two crops with high economic value, rubber and cashew, and has 243,000ha of land under the former and 138,000ha under the latter.
It achieved 7.1 percent growth, and targets 8.5-9 percent in 2021./.