Binh Phuoc: Wild pangolin handed over to forest protection force
Ma Doan Nhat Thien (centre) hands over a 1.15kg Sunda pangolin to the forest protection department of Bu Dang district in the southern province of Binh Phuoc. (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) - The forest protection department of Bu Dang district in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on August 23 received a 1.15kg Sunda pangolin (Manis Javanica) handed over by a local student.
Previously, on August 21 evening, Ma Doan Nhat Thien, 15, in Duc Lieu commune, Bu Dang district, caught the pangolin meandering in his garden.
The pangolin is a wild, rare and endangered animal species for which hunting, trading and consumption are strictly prohibited. Vietnam is home to two species of pangolin, the Sunda pangolin (Manis Javanica) and the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla). The Sunda pangolin inhabits the south of the country and the Chinese pangolin in the north./.