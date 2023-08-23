Environment Opportunities, challenges on pathway to Net Zero: experts Vietnam’s commitment to net zero emissions (Net Zero) by 2050 at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is a milestone for the development of a green economy in the country.

Environment Businesses, organisations strengthen partnership in carbon emission reduction The Institute for Research on Development Communication (RED Communication) and Vietnam Business for Environment on August 18 held a conference entitled “Partnership between Businesses & Civil Social Organisations in Carbon Emission Reduction: Trends & Opportunities”.

Environment Extent of riverbank, coastal erosions in five Mekong Delta provinces evaluated Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep chaired a conference in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang on August 17 to assess the extent of riverbank and coastal erosions in five provinces in the region.