The portal at https://muinevietnam.vn/ integrates all information about Binh Thuan province’s tourism potential, strength, and typical cultural and sport features. It also helps visitors make plans, and find accommodations, tourist destinations, and services via scanning QR code or downloading a related app.



The management agencies, meanwhile, can collect statistics of visitors, tourism market share, business reports, and feedback, among others.

The launching of the portal is expected to make progress in both quality and quantity for the tourím sector toward making it a spearhead industry of Binh Thuan by 2025.



The province is making efforts to have phone applications serving visitors, offer free wi-fi, and install machines offering tourism and service information at its key tourist destinations by 2025./.

VNA