Binh Thuan to roll out tourism stimulus measures
In Phan Thiet, Binh Thuan (Photo: VNA)
Binh Thuan (VNA) - South-central Binh Thuan province will further promote its image as a tourism destination, with particular attention being paid to safety in association with the COVID-19 epidemic, in an effort to revive a local tourism industry severely affected by the pandemic.
Efforts will also be made to step up cooperation and links between businesses and localities as well as between the tourism sector and other sectors, Ngo Minh Chinh, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, told a meeting on June 4.
From now to the end of this year Binh Thuan will host a range of events to attract visitors, including the Kate Festival, the most important annual celebration of the ethnic Cham Brahman community, cuisine festivals, and beach sports.
All tourist sites are expected to reopen in July to meet travel demand during the summer holidays, Chinh said.
Delegates at the meeting discussed other measures to boost local tourism, such as improving the quality of staff and introducing joint tourism packages.
Binh Thuan earlier launched a major promotional programme called “Oh Wow Mui Ne” that offered 1 million VIP cards with discounts of up to 50 percent and valid until 2023.
According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Binh Thuan has welcomed about 1.4 million tourists so far this year, reaching 20 percent of its annual target. It has earned 3.73 trillion VND (160 million USD) from tourism, down 50 percent year-on-year.
Last year it welcomed more than 6.4 million tourists, including 775,000 foreigners, up 11.39 percent against 2018.
Revenue from tourism stood at more than 15.1 trillion VND, a year-on-year increase of 17.5 percent.
It also attracted six additional tourism projects in 2019, raising the number of valid projects in the sector to 383 with total registered capital of more than 59 trillion VND. Among them are 24 foreign-invested projects valued at over 561 million USD.
Binh Thuan province is currently home to 550 accommodation facilities with 16,500 rooms./.
