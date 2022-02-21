Ice seen on plants in the Dong Van Karst Plateau in Ha Giang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern region and north-central Thanh Hoa province are forecast to see rain and experience biting cold until February 22, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The mercury will drop to 7 - 10 degrees Celsius at the lowest, even 2-5 or lower in mountainous areas where snow rains may appear.

In the central region, areas from Nghe An to Thua Thien-Hue provinces are recording the lowest temperatures of 14 - 17 degrees Celcius.

On February 21, the northern part of the East Sea, including the waters around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, is expected to see strong northeasterly wind and rough sea.

Due to impacts of the cold spell and high-altitude wind convergence, ice and frost appeared in mountainous areas in Lao Cai and Yen Bai provinces on February 20.

Ice and frost on Mount Lao Than in Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)

The temperature dropped to the freezing degree in Y Ty commune of Lao Cai’s Bat Xat district from February 19 night, causing frost and ice on Mount Lao Than.

They are normal phenomena in winter on the mountain that stands nearly 3,000m above sea level.

Frost and ice were also seen on Mount Trong Pao Sang in Mu Cang Chai district of Yen Bai.

Frost and ice are also seen on Mount Trong Pao Sang in Mu Cang Chai district of Yen Bai. (Photo: VNA)

Local residents were urged to take measures so as to protect and keep crops, cattle and aquatic farms warm.

Drivers must stay cautious of dense fog in early morning and slippery roads caused by ice and frost./.