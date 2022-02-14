Society Ho Chi Minh City speeds up adjustment of development master plan The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a decision on approval of an outline of missions and total cost estimate for the project adjusting the master plan of the city by 2040, with a vision to 2060.

Society OVs in Belgium, Luxembourg help promote EU-Vietnam ties A get-together was held on February 11 in Brussels, with the participation of more than 50 overseas Vietnamese in Belgium and Luxembourg, on the occasion of the new lunar year.

Society PM urges effective implementation of socio-economic recovery, development programme Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 signed a dispatch urging the drastic and effective implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme as well as the acceleration of the disbursement of public investment.

Society Labour market recovery looks toward flexible, safe adaptation Although it is put under control, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all aspects of the social life, seriously affecting businesses and people. The labour market is facing a risk of crisis when unemployment and underemployment rates rise sharply and workers' incomes fall significantly.