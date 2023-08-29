Police guard at the scene of a car bomb attack in Narathiwat province in the south of Thailand in November 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of bomb attacks in Pattani province, Thailand's insurgency-hit far south, killed two people and wounded four others, Thai authorities confirmed on August 29.

The blasts hit Yarang district of the province on August 28 night as security forces patrolled the area.



Pattani governor Pateemoh Sadeeyamu said an investigation into the attacks was underway.



Local media reported that the first blast targeted a police car, followed by several more hitting electric poles in the area.



Footage on social media shows the area near the blast sites on fire, and multiple gunshots were heard.



According to Deep South Watch - a local think tank, more than 7,000 people have been killed and 13,500 injured since the insurgency occurred in the south of Thailand in 2004.



For nearly two decades, gunmen have regularly carried out attacks to demand autonomy in the Muslim-majority region./.