Vehicles moving through Huu Nghi border gate in Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – In the first two months of 2023, export activities through border gates of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have increased drastically, particularly shipments of farm produce.

To create optimum conditions for exporting enterprises, authorised units at border gates have implemented solutions to facilitate quick customs clearance.

In the reviewed period, the number of customs declarations at Huu Nghi Border Gate rocketed 91% year-on-year with all the declarations submitted via the electronic customs system.

In order to increase custom clearance capacity, the border gate has assigned more personnel for the work and extended working hours, including during weekends.

Border gate s have assigned more personnel and extended working hours, including during weekends to increase custom clearance capacity (Photo: VNA)

From the beginning of 2023, Tan Thanh border gate has cleared more than 830 batches of fresh fruit with about 155,0000 tonnes (worth 48 million USD), a surge of 200% compared to the same period in 2022.

Statistics of Lang Son authority showed that over 1,360 batches of fruit with 220,000 tonnes were shipped to China via five border gates in the province namely Huu Nghi, Tan Thanh, Dong Dang, Chi Ma and Coc Nam in the first two months of 2023, a rise of 140% against the same period in 2022.

To better facilitate export activities via border gates, border guard, customs and quarantine units at border gates continue to enhance their coordination to promptly address problems arising in the process of customs clearance while promoting technology application in inspecting and controlling vehicles moving through the border gates./.