Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh and President of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang witness the signing ceremony of the Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation between the Court of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the People's Courts of Vietnam's Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The first conference of People’s Courts of provinces that share the Vietnam-China border took place in Nanning, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, on June 30.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, and the chief judges of the People's Courts of seven provinces bordering China attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Binh said that the conference offered opportunities for border provinces of Vietnam and China to share experiences in the fight against cross-border crimes and settlement of civil disputes, and enhance coordinate to better implement the 1998 Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement in Civil and Criminal Matters between the two countries.

The provinces’ courts will also establish and further strengthen the cooperation relationship with Chinese courts.

Main topics at the conference were the application of information technology in court, the cooperation between provincial-level courts of border provinces of the two countries, and the transfer of procedural documents related to criminal cases and cross-border civil disputes.



Currently, the areas along the border between Vietnam and China are seeing complicated development of transnational crimes such as drug-related crimes, human trafficking, smuggling, and illegal entry and exit, which requires the competent agencies of the two countries, including courts, to strengthen the cooperation in dispute settlements and crime prevention and control.



Vietnam and China share a border of almost 1,450 km, including 1,065.6 km on land and 383.9 km over water. It traverses seven Vietnamese provinces - Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Lang Son, and Quang Ninh - and China’s Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region./.