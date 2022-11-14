Brazilian film wins top award at HANIFF 2022
A representative from the film 'Paloma' (centre) received the Best Feature-Length Film Award at the 6th HANIFF awards ceremony on November 12.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Brazilian film Paloma clinched the best film award in the main official competition of the 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) on November 12 evening.
The movie is about Paloma, a transgender farm worker who wants a traditional wedding in a church with her boyfriend Zé. The local priest refuses her request. But Paloma fights for her dream.
Directed by Marcelo Gomes in 2022, the movie also earned the Best Actress award for Kika Sena.
Gomes is an award-winning film director, screenwriter and visual artist. His debut film, Cinema, Aspirins and Vultures was screened at Cannes in 2005. His feature film I Travel Because I Have to, I Come Back Because I Love You which he co-directed with Karim Aïnouz premiered at Venice in 2009.
His historical biopic Joaquim was selected in 2017 for the Berlin International Film Festival.
The Jury Award for Feature-Length Film went to Woman on the Roof produced by Poland and Sweden. It is directed by Anna Jadowska and inspired by the real-life story of an elderly woman committing a bank robbery.
The jury presented an award for Vietnamese short film Pao's Story by Nguyen Pham Thanh Dat. Forced into marriage at a young age due to the ethnic Mong’s tradition, Pao grows up and falls in love for the first time. He finds himself lost between his personal emotions and responsibilities for his family.
The story is inspired by the very personal story of the director's close friend.
Best Director of Short Film went to Surya Shahi from Nepal for Wheels on the Bus, while Best Director of a Feature-Length Film is given to Iranian Hamid reza Ghorbani for Bone Marrow.
Actors playing a group of fishermen in Sri Lankan The Ocean Angel won the Best Actor award.
The Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC) awards went to Bone Marrow and The Villain Kotrabid from the Philippines.
The Best Promising Young Director award was given to Truong The Thien for Hallway of Memories.
Vietnamese movie Hoa Nhai (Jasmine) by Dang Nhat Minh was honoured by the Hanoi People's Committee at the ceremony for its effort to preserve and develop the culture and typical characteristics of Hanoi.
During the five-day festival, local audiences had a chance to enjoy a wide range of Vietnamese and international films. Outdoor screenings attracted thousands of people.
Vietnamese movie Bo Già (Dad, I'm Sorry) won the People’s Choice Award at the Vietnamese Contemporary Movie Programme.
In the Film Project Market, the best project was awarded to Vietnamese Do Thanh Son's Chua Dat (Landlord) and Do Quoc Trung's Chachacha./.