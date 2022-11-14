Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese Phở among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas Phở, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold on almost all street corners in Vietnam, has found itself in 34th place on a list of the 100 most popular dishes in the world compiled by international food magazine TasteAtlas.

Culture - Sports Unique dugout boat racing festival on Po Co River The third dugout boat racing festival was recently held in the Central Highlands’ province of Gia Lai, attracting thousands of visitors. The festival also sent a message about preserving the unique cultural values of ethnic minority people, who created dugout boats as a means of transport and for fishing.